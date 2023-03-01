With March a peak mosquito activity period, South Australians are being reminded to not only protect themselves but also their horses against potentially fatal mosquito-borne diseases.
This follows some test results that are suggestive that a small number of horses may have been infected with Murray Valley encephalitis virus (MVEV) or Japanese Encephalitis virus (JEV).
Dr Mary Carr, Chief Veterinary Officer said that horses that show symptoms should be examined by a local vet.
"These suggestive horse test results and the recent detections in SA Health's surveillance system indicate an increased risk for mosquito borne disease which has prompted us to raise this alert to horse owners and industry so that they can minimise exposure as much as possible,"
"While historically mosquito borne diseases have been detected more frequently along the Murray River system, during ideal conditions there have been detections further away and recent events are a good reminder to all horse owners to be on alert and take precautions.
"While most horses infected with mosquito borne viruses will not show signs of disease, clinical signs to watch out for include neurological issues such as staggering or incoordination, weakness, lethargy or depression, reduced or absent appetite.
"If you notice a horse/s displaying these symptoms or suspect they may be affected by one of these viruses they should be examined by a local veterinarian."
These horses have been reported from the Mount Lofty Ranges, Adelaide Plains, Gawler, Barossa and Mid North regions. Further testing is currently being undertaken by the Department which may assist our understanding of these test results.
The community is already aware that SA Health has been regularly reporting high levels of mosquito activity with multiple detections of Ross River virus, Barmah Forest virus, MVEV and
West Nile Kunjin virus (WNV-K) in mosquito traps as well as in sentinel chicken flocks across the state.
There are simple steps that all South Australians can do to reduce the risk of mosquito bites and infection to themselves and their horses.
To protect horses, use mosquito repellent, cover horses or keep them indoors during high mosquito activity - particularly at dawn and dusk and eliminate mosquito breeding areas on your property.
For humans, preventative measures include wearing light-coloured, loose-fitting, long-sleeved clothing; using insect repellent on all exposed skin surfaces in accordance with the directions on the label; limiting outdoor activity between dusk and dawn; fitting mosquito screens to doors, windows, and vents; and eliminating mosquito breeding sites around the house.
SA Health also strongly encourages eligible people to get vaccinated against JEV.
