A free school bus shuttle service will assist students affected by ongoing road closures as the Mid Murray's flood recovery efforts continues.
The service will allow students on the Cowirra side of the River Murray complete their journeys to and from Mannum Community College once they disembark from the ferry each school day, until road access to their homes is restored.
Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Tom Koutsantonis said this was one way the state government can help.
"With the damage that's been caused to Hunter Road, we appreciate the patience of families who live on the River opposite Mannum, particularly in Cowirra, as crews work tirelessly to complete repairs on the road to restore car access to their properties," he said.
"In the meantime, this free bus service will mean school students from Cowirra who are using the Mannum passenger ferry to get to and from school each day won't have to walk a kilometre and a half to complete their journeys every morning and afternoon."
The bus service will depart the Mannum Bowling Club at 8:30am every morning and Mannum Community College at 3:20pm every afternoon (except Wednesdays, when it will depart at 2:30pm due to early school dismissal).
Ferry departure times have been slightly amended to accommodate the bus timetable.
The passenger-only ferry runs every hour and can seat 20 people on each service, with the crossing taking approximately 15 minutes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.