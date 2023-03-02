The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

School bus shuttle service to assist students affected by ongoing road closures

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
March 2 2023 - 3:30pm
Cowirra and Bolto had been cut off from Mannum for weeks due to the flood waters Photo:Lauren Thomson

A free school bus shuttle service will assist students affected by ongoing road closures as the Mid Murray's flood recovery efforts continues.

Journalist

