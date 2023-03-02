The Murray Valley Standard

Corella Cruise night for Auto Collectors Club

By Graham Edwards
March 2 2023 - 11:30am
Friday, February 10 was a big evening for the Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge (ACCMB) annual "Cruise Night" to Swanport Reserve, situated downstream of Swanport Bridge next to the Mighty Murray.

