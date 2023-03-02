Corella Cruise night for Auto Collectors Club

Friday, February 10 was a big evening for the Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge (ACCMB) annual "Cruise Night" to Swanport Reserve, situated downstream of Swanport Bridge next to the Mighty Murray.
2023 saw the attendance of 27 ACCMB members with their 10 classic and three modern vehicles ranging from John and Vicki Courtney's 1929 Dodge "Bud" sedan through to Gary Haebich's 2088 XR8 Falcon sedan.
It was great to see and meet up with newly inducted ACCMB members, Steve, Ruth and Julie Budd, driving their immaculate 1974 MGB Roadster.
As members began arriving, parking their cars around the perimeter of the reserve, setting up around the shelter shed among the gumtrees, while being entertained by the melody of sound from thousands of out of control corellas.
ACCMB members were duly welcomed by Jan Hall, run coordinator for the evening whilst settling in with their BYO chairs, tables, food and refreshments.
Swanport Reserve is a perfect place for such a casual night out, with great views of the flooded flats across the river and around the wetlands.
Much chit chat took place amongst those present trying to solve some of the world's latest problems that are being seen day by day, also commenting that for a change there were no mosquitos to spoil the evening.
ACCMB Publicity Officer was heard and seen to clap his thongs loudly a couple of times throughout the evening, to call the corellas to order so that a speaker could be heard and to hear one think.
Some members during the evening took a leisurely stroll around the reserve and along the river bank to check out the success of those trying to catch a feed of fresh fish, looking at a couple of small boats slowly plying the river, along with the odd paddle boarder out for a look at the high river.
With all the food, and refreshments gone, and with sun beginning to set, it was time to pack up, say cheerio to each other, and thank evening run coordinator Jan for another relaxing evening run, before firing up their pride and joys and heading for home.
The next outing for ACCMB members and prospective guests will be their annual Biggest Morning Tea and Sausage Sizzle to raise funds for cancer. This will be held on Sunday, March 12.
For further information log onto the ACCMB website here for further details. See you there.
