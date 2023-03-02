Late Models line-up for State Title tilt at the Speedway

Competitors from right around the nation will converge at the Murray Bridge Speedway for this weekend's South Australian Late Model Title presented by Gunspray.
Newly crowned Australian Champion Brent Vosbergen will look to add the SA Title to his Australian number one which he won just last weekend.
Defending champion Callum Harper from Tasmania is also entered, as is NSW State Title holder Lachlan Onley.
While the host state is represented by Mat Crimmins and Jason Robinson.
The format will mean drivers compete in a 1 Lap Dash for Cash as part of the John Williams Memorial with $1000 to the fastest time setter.
These times will then seed the drivers across their three heats, before the all-in 35 lap feature for the SA Title.
Completing the racing program are Formula 500s, AMCAs, Street Stocks, Junior Sedans and Classic Supermodifieds.
Gates open at 4pm with on-track action will start from 5.00pm. Event tickets can be booked via
It's Your Speedway, SA!
