The Murray Valley Standard

Late Models line-up for State Title tilt at the Speedway

March 2 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Art of the Speedway. Picture by Gavin Skene

Competitors from right around the nation will converge at the Murray Bridge Speedway for this weekend's South Australian Late Model Title presented by Gunspray.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.