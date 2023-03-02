After experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime flood event, water suppliers and enthusiasts from around South Australia gathered in Murray Bridge to take part in the annual tap water tasting competition and expo.
While Murray Bridge took home the bragging rights for the 2022 Ixom Best Tasting Tap Water title, SA Water have reported a possible earthy taste and smell to the region's tap water due to flooding - one of the reasons Murray Bridge may have missed the mark this year.
Water Industry Operators Association of Australia (WIOA) Managing Director, George Wall, said the annual expo and competition is a great way to lift the recognition of water suppliers and the work they do 24/7 to produce high quality to the state.
"At the moment, with the water issues in the River Murray with the flood water and everything else, that's really put a lot of strain on the treatment processes we've actually got, particularly in the Riverland, Murraylands and all the way through to some places in Adelaide," Mr Wall said.
"We are trying to let the public know that we are supplying safe drinking water ... but we can't necessarily take all of the compounds that could give the water that earthy taste or smell."
Mr Wall said it has taken non-stop work to bring the Murraylands' water quality to what it is currently following the floods, and work will continue over the coming months to restore the region's tap water to the best in the state title it earned last year.
"Hats off to Murray Bridge ... if the teams weren't doing the work that they have been doing, the taste and smell would be significantly more notable, so I think, with the situation we've actually got, they're doing a pretty great job," he said.
The 2023 Ixom Best Tasting Tap Water title was the third time the expo and competition has been held in South Australia, and the third time it has been held in Murray Bridge.
Mr Wall said it is great to have the facilities at the Bridges Event Centre to support an event like this and to encourage others to support similar events in regional communities.
"For our organisation, we're a small association, it's just so great to have a venue as big as [the Bridges Event Centre] is, in a regional area that we can come to," he said.
"Having places like this is really important for our organisation to showcase what we do, but also, for the greater community."
The 2023 Ixom Best Tasting Tap Water title was awarded to the BHP Olympic Dam Desal Plant.
