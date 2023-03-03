With flood waters in the region steadily declining, the Mid Murray Council are working hard to recover 155km of damaged roads and around 200 flood impacted council assets.
Mid Murray Mayor Simone Bailey said the recovery process presents a huge challenge not only for the community and affected property owners, but also for Council.
"We are a regional Council with a staff of just 90 people, and we have a huge area of our district that's been significantly impacted," Mayor Bailey said.
"We know road access into these areas is a priority for many people right now, and we're making sure this is done first where possible, and when it's safe to do so.
"Investigation of the affected road network alone is a massive task - there's 80km of sealed and 75km of unsealed road to go over carefully, to make sure there are no hidden dangers.
"If we let traffic back in too early, there's the risk of further damaging the roads - meaning they'll be out of action for longer because they'll need substantial repairs. This has already happened in some areas, forcing us to close some sections again," she said.
The Mid Murray Council have been working with the Department for Infrastructure and Transport (DIT) on road access to ferry crossings to ensure the ferries were able to reopen as soon as possible with works continuing on Hunter and Burdett Roads - there are plans to reopen the roads by next month.
Other than the extensive road repairs, there are around 160 other council assets awaiting or undergoing assessment for damage. These assets include:
"I understand the frustration some residents, businesses and property owners may be feeling - they want to get in and begin their own damage assessments and clean-up work," Mayor Bailey said.
"We're urging everyone to be patient, we're doing this as quickly as we can, but it is going to be a long process.
"Road closures and barriers are in place across the Mid Murray and we ask everyone to respect these.
"Some of these roads may look safe, but there's a very good reason why they're closed - they may not have been assessed yet, or they may have faults that make them unsafe to use.
"On roads where there's limited damage, and a drying out period has occurred, Council is looking to reopen these to traffic under 3 tonnes initially," she said.
The Mid Murray Council will continue to update the community on road and infrastructure closures, as well as recovery support grants and initiatives, through its regular high river updates. To sign up to receive updates, click here.
In the meantime, all property owners, residents, holiday home and shack owners, businesses and non profit organisations affected by the floods should register now for a free structural and clean-up assessment by calling 1800 302 787.
The cost of the clean-up of waste identified through these assessments will be funded by the State and Federal governments. Find out more here.
