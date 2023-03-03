The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Damaged roads on the mend in the Mid Murray

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated March 3 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mid Murray Mayor Simone Bailey at Mannum Waters' Pelican Drive. Picture by Sam Lowe

With flood waters in the region steadily declining, the Mid Murray Council are working hard to recover 155km of damaged roads and around 200 flood impacted council assets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.