The Murray Valley Standard
We Were at

Out and about at The Fringe in Murray Bridge

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
Updated March 3 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of people rocked up to see the biggest Murray Bridge street party of the year, with dozens of performances and plenty of food to keep everyone happy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Thomson

Lauren Thomson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.