Mid Murray residents impacted by the recent flood event should not waste the opportunity of extended transfer station hours to assist in flood recovery.
On top of more access to waste transfer stations across the region, flood impacted residents can now apply for five free disposal vouchers.
Mid Murray Mayor, Simone Bailey said extending the opening hours of seven out of 10 of the river-based waste transfer stations is one small way council can make recovery and clean up that little bit simpler.
"One of the biggest concerns when the water was coming down, before anyone knew how bad it would be was, how do we clean up after the fact, how do we get rid of stuff, and that was something that was simply solved by talking to the government and getting some additional funding," Mayor Bailey said.
"These people that want to get the waste out of the way and start regenerating ... and make the most of any spare minute they can, and to be able to get rid of any rubbish with the extra opening time is that little support that we can give that will help.
"It gives that bit of certainty, it answers that question, 'where can I dump my stuff and how much is it going to cost', because in every area dumps are quite expensive, but the State Government has wiped the waste levy which is really helpful in that respect because we are a small council, we have limited resources," she said.
The new waste transfer station opening hours are as follows:
To qualify for the five free disposal vouchers, people must have a client ID, which is available by calling 1800 302 787.
Those with vouchers must only dump flood-affected, water damaged materials - and no asbestos can be disposed of through this scheme.
"This has been a significant disaster for all affected. We must continue to respond to the community's needs as they arise, and I believe this is one example of how we are doing so," Mayor Bailey said.
"Although the recovery period will be challenging, Council is doing everything it can to make this process easier for the community."
For more information on how to access the vouchers, click here.
A list of participating transfer stations can be found here.
