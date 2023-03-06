Tourism businesses in the Murraylands are being encouraged to participate in the popular voucher scheme to promote a flourishing Easter holiday season in the region.
For the first time ever - due to feedback from pervious voucher schemes and workshops with local tourism operators in the Murraylands - caravan parks and camping sites across the river region will be included, so that the vouchers attract a more diverse net of tourists.
Lakes and Coorong Tourism Alliance Tourism Development Manager Bill Nehmy, said that working with the South Australian Tourism Commission (SATC) would mean these voucher rounds are more inclusive than the previous vouchers that came after the Cudlee Creek Bushfires.
"We've really worked with the feedback from previous vouchers, from both users of the vouchers and from operators themselves," he said.
"The vouchers for the Rise Up For the River are now more inclusive, and accommodating to those who may get one because, in these rounds, the vouchers do include public holiday, and weekend accommodation. So would-be tourists now have the potential option for a weekend get away up here in the region."
The Rise Up For the River campaign is set to promote tourism in the region for the duration with plans for one of the biggest Summer seasons in December, 2023.
Tourism operators have been urged to sign up for the voucher scheme to benefit from one of the longest tourism campaigns ever funded by the State Government.
"We have workshops for operators now, so that they are comfortable in using the tools the SATC is handing them to piggy-back off the campaign, to use on their own social media to further draw more tourists out and bring customers to their business," Mr Nehmy said.
"We have Easter coming up, and that is a usual favourite for everyone to come up to the river. But if the marketing is still being pushed by local operators, then those who aren't lucky enough to win a voucher, will hopefully still come up and support the local businesses and regions."
Registrations for the ballot open on March, 27 and close on March, 29. The travel period is from Friday, March 31, 2023 to Tuesday, June 29, 2023 (inclusive), bookable seven days a week including Saturdays, Easter and the April school holidays.
An additional $500,000 will be provided for a further round targeted towards businesses that are still to reopen, such as affected areas of the Mid-Murray Council region.
Consumers can now register their interest in receiving information about the River Revival Vouchers at southaustralia.com/voucher.
The SATC have invited tourism businesses to participate in round one through an Expressions of Interest, which opened on March 1.
