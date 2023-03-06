Work on re-establishing the levee network along the River Murray has gathered pace with the process of dewatering impacted agricultural flats from the recent flood event now underway.
The State Government is working with landholders within the Lower Murray Reclaimed Irrigation Area (LMRIA) and the South Australian Dairyfarmers Association (SADA) to implement a co-ordinated approach to short-term levee repairs and dewatering of agricultural land.
Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development, Clare Scriven said that rebuilding the levee network, and dewatering the now flooded grazing ground is a priority for producers in the region.
"The State Government has recognised that the re-establishment of the levee network and the dewatering process is the highest priority for primary producers in the Lower Murray region," she said.
"In many of these areas the stability of the levee is unknown until an assessment is complete. The safety of staff, contractors and landholders is our highest priority, and we cannot undertake works until it is safe to access the levee.
"It is a complex operation requiring significant cross-government collaboration and a lot of work has occurred to date to get to this point.
"A comprehensive engagement process is underway to assist our producers to not only understand each stage of the recovery but for us to ensure the unique needs of each irrigation area is addressed in the recovery planning," Minister Scriven said.
PIRSA and SADA have identified a small number of irrigation areas that are ready for dewatering while assessment works continue for the remaining areas.
SADA Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Curtis said it was good to see the dewatering process underway.
"Getting producers back on their feet is a high priority for SADA and it is very heartening to see the dewatering process underway," he said.
"As both ourselves and PIRSA are aware of the complex nature of the River Murray system, we recognise there is no 'one size fits all' approach to this work. It is important that the specific dewatering requirements are being taken into account to enable relevant support to be provided."
As part of the recovery planning process, State Government representatives also met with key representatives from each irrigation area on Tuesday, February 28 at Murray Bridge to discuss the repair work required and to provide input.
With flood waters still receding and the unknown nature of levee stabilisation works that may be required (a requirement for dewatering to take place), it is too early to determine the timeframe for completion of the dewatering process.
More information on the dewatering program is available at www.pir.sa.gov.au
