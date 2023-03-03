The Murray Valley Standard
Pride of proud Lions supporting the Murray Mallee

SL
By Sam Lowe
March 3 2023 - 5:30pm
Lions Peter and Karen Cottrell with President Roger Kilpatrick. Picture supplied

While some members of the Murray Bridge community may not hear the roar of the Lions Club of Murray Bridge City (LCMBC) from their den on Sixth Street, the group have been a ray of support for those in need.

