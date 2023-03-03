While some members of the Murray Bridge community may not hear the roar of the Lions Club of Murray Bridge City (LCMBC) from their den on Sixth Street, the group have been a ray of support for those in need.
With Lions Awareness Day celebrated by over 46,000 clubs on March 4, the LCMBC President, Roger Kilpatrick said it was a great day to showcase the work that Lions do and the comradery that is built as being part of the club.
"To me, being a Lion just means helping people out. I'd like to think that those same people would help me out if I was in the same position. If we can help someone, we will," he said.
Roger and his wife Carolyn - who is a Second Vice District Governor - have been a part of the LCMBC since 2001 and have helped support those in need in the region; whether it be the sleeping rough kits that are supplied to charity agencies, or even cooking up a sausage sizzle.
Carolyn said that her role has provided a great opportunity to be a part of the seven Murray Mallee clubs that are a part of Zone 3, including two Murray Bridge clubs, the Tailem Bend, Mannum, Karoonda, Lameroo and Pinnaroo clubs.
'It's creating that link in the communication chain between what's going on on the ground and the big picture, so that those big picture people know what's happening down on the ground, they know those people who turn the sausages who to me, are just priceless," she said.
"When they talk about a family of Lions, it has been truly highlighted, and with the floods, because it's not like a fire, where it's prolonged, people are displaced for longer times, so clubs even from Adelaide came up to assist those in need."
In 2022, the LCMBC celebrated 40 years of service to the Murray Bridge community, and is now looking forward to a bright, more diverse future, in tow with the club's history.
Prior to the Murray Bridge City club, there were two Lions Clubs in town, one for men, and one for women.
In 1982, the LCMBC was created to encourage both men and women to work together to achieve a greater outcome and created history, being the first club in the region to be a co-gendered club.
40 years later, the club is looking to welcome new members to the family from all walks of life.
"There is life outside of Lions. There are priorities that come before Lions. We know that people are often caring for other people, they may have unwell family or not be very well themselves, but that is why Lions tend to be so flexible," Mrs Kilpatrick said.
"We try to be as diverse and inclusive as we can be. We are certainly looking for more members, and it may not be some people's thing, but it's about leaving those doors open for those who want to help others in need."
Why not spare a thought for the local Lions that are helping those in need this Saturday, March 4 for Lions Awareness Day.
If you would like to find out more about the Lions Club of Murray Bridge City or get involved yourself, please contact Carolyn Kilpatrick on 0429 325 131.
