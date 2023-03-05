There's something in the water when it comes to freight transport.
It is particularly worth thinking about in our vast state with kilometres upon kilometres of highway as well as a bountiful coastline.
Who could believe that 160 years ago, on the mighty Murray River, 2000 bales of wool were carried on wooden barges with a steam engine driving paddle-power equivalent to 25 horsepower?
These days, 2000 bales of wool would need 20 semi-trailers, each with a 400-horsepower engine, spewing exhaust gases. Add $14,000 per kilometre per year for the sealed road maintenance and we have an unsurpassed level of global environmental impact for any maritime nation.
The river, of course, has 970 kilometres of navigable waterways and like most of our inland rivers provided lifeline services in the early days of establishing watefront townships.
The first lock and weir was completed in 1922 and the last in 1937. River transport and the loss of vessels and lives on the Murray mouth caused an exodus of traffic to the emerging road and rail.
River transport around the nation was forgotten and old wharves are now the domain of the cappuccino set.
Advances in reduction of emissions in South Australia's waterborne transport were firstly achieved in 1984 where a small ferry operating out of Cape Jervis ran to Penneshaw on a 50-minute crossing eliminated the six-hour journey of a big ferry from Port Adelaide to Kingscote and saved the state government a subsidy of millions of dollars.
The lead consultant for the feasibility and design of the vessel and ramps was Stuart Ballantyne, a Scottish migrant.
In 2006, Ballantyne introduced the Wallaroo to Lucky Bay ferry service and was honoured for reducing 23,000 tonnes of road-traffic, carbon-dioxide emissions yearly.
Now with national focus on debt reduction and environmental solutions, we should focus on waterborne transport again.
Road freighting a million tonnes for 100 kilometres of any cargo in SA at an estimated 12 cents/tonne/km is $12 million.
Add to this the road maintenance of about $14,000/km/pa and you end up with about $13.4 million or $13.40/tonne.
Using the sea for the same distance at 1.8 cents/tonne/km reduces the cost to about $1.33 million or $1.33/tonne.
So the question arises: Is SA really serious about emissions reductions? Is there something in the water?
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
