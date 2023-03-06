The Murray Valley Standard

A great way to finish the season for Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis

March 6 2023 - 3:30pm
Tennis fans from around the Murraylands got together to either take part in or spectate the grand final round of the Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis competition.

