Tennis fans from around the Murraylands got together to either take part in or spectate the grand final round of the Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis competition.
Pennant competition:
Grand Final
Schools 7-49 Sportsmen 1-28
Doubles: A Lapinskas, David Altmann v S Dean, J Joy 9-1; B Hattam, Dan Altmann v A Law, L King 9-0
Singles: A Lapinskas v S Dean 6-4; B Hattam v J Joy 0-9; Dan Altmann v A Law 6-2; J Altmann v L King 6-4.
Reverse Double: A Lapinskas, B Hattam v S Dean, A Law 6-3; Dave Altmann, J Altmann v J Joy, L King 7-5.
Doubles competition:
Swanport 5-39 Mobilong 3-31
L Vickers, R Williams v B Hancock, S Watson 6-5; J Cockshell E Franke v J Head, B Bowring 4-6; R Williams , B Smythe v S Watson, M Hampton 6-3; L Vickers, E Franke v B Hancock, B Bowring 6-2; L Vickers, J Cockshell v B Hancock, J Head 3-6; B Smythe, E Franke v M Hampton, B Bowring 6-3; R Williams, E Franke v S Watson, B Bowring 6-0; J Cockshell, B Smythe v J Head, M Hampton 2-6.
Player of the match - Rod Williams.
River Aces 6-41 Twin Bridges 2-26
B Quarry, R Rossiter v M Saye, B Bowman 6-2; H Law, L Graetz v L Bald, R Howell 6-1; R Rossiter, D Harden v B Bowman, N Brooks 6-4; B Quarry, L Graetz v M Saye, R Howell 6-4; B Quarry, H Law v M Saye, L Bald 6-1; D Harden, L Graetz v N Brooks, R Howell 3-6; R Rossiter, L Graetz v B Bowman, R Howell 6-2; H Law, D Harden v L Bald, N Brooks 2-6.
Player of the match - Brodie Quarry.
A Presentation Dinner was held at the Swanport Hotel at completion of play.
Shields and medallions were presented to the winning teams in both Pennant and Doubles competitions.
Most Consistent player in the Pennant competition was Todd Jones and for the Doubles competition, Neil Brooks and Lorraine Graetz were the recipients.
Junior competition:
The Murray Bridge Lawn tennis juniors played their Div One and Div Two grand finals on the weekend in near perfect conditions.
In Division One, top team Sportsmen took on second placed team Coorong and were ahead four to one after the doubles.
Coorong rallied in the singles taking six of the ten on offer, but Sportsmen's lead in the doubles gave them an eight to seven win.
Closest single was between Toby Benstead, Coorong, and Brendon Phillips with Toby scraping in 6-5.
The Division Two between Murraylands and Banks was also closely contested.
Banks started off well and were ahead four to one after the doubles, but only managed to win three of the singles, giving Murraylands a win eight to seven.
Division 1 - Sportsmen 8-70 Coorong 7-59
Doubles: H Rigney, O Coull v L King, K Jarvis 6-4; T Rowe, T Freund v E Morrell, A Jacobs 2-6; B Phillips, E Blucher v T Benstead, A Vowles 6-3; S Jacobs, I Garrett v L Morrell, K Meers 6-4; A Murugswaran, A Maczkowiack v B Machetti, M Smith 6-0.
Singles: H Rigney v L King 4-6; O Coull v K Jarvis 4-6; T Rowe v E Morrell 1-6; T Freund v A Jacobs 6-1; B Phillips v T Benstead 5-6; E Blucher v A Vowles 2-6; S Jacobs v L Morrell 4-6; I Garrett v K Meers 6-1; A Murugeswaran v B Marchetti 6-4; A Maczkowiack v M Smith 6-0.
Division 2 - Banks 7-61 Murraylands 8-63
Doubles: E Slattery, D Harrington v C Mundy, T Garrett 6-2; T Kruschel, L Bald v R Vowles, E Franke 6-1; M Baumgurtel, C Bolt v C Lovell, S Randall 3-6; O Young C Meyers v H White J Young 6-2; T Lienert, M Stevens v V & P Wilkinson 6-0.
Singles: E Slattery v A Law 6-3; D Harrington v T Garrett 3-6; T Kruschel v R Vowles 1-6; L Bald v E Franke 1-6; M Baumgurtel v C Lovell 3-6; C Bolt v S Randall 2-6; O Young v H White 2-6; C Meyers v J Young 4-6 T Lienert v V Wilkinson 6-4; M Stevens v P Wilkinson 6-4.
At the completion of play, a sausage sizzle was organised followed by the presentation of winners shields and medallions.
Also awarded were the Most Sets Won trophies.
Sportsmen - Indii Garrett; Coorong - Ethan Morrell; Murraylands - Curtis Mundy; Banks - Demi Harrington; Schools - Ruby Thiele; Swanport - Edward Rigny; Avoca - Israel Honeychurch
