Semi finals on the green for Lower Murray Bowls

Murray Bridge took the direct route into next Saturday's Lower Murray Bowls Grand Final with a nine shot win over minor premier Tailem Bend at Tailem, 66-57.
The class and experience of Bruce Attrill together with his rink of Peter Shilton, Haydn Hein and les Trewren were the main difference with a 12 shot win over Travis Schenke, Merv Stevens, Kevin McDonald and Stuart Roocke 28-16.
Paul Smart, Brian Leckie, Michael Ferris and Tony Gill were narrow two shot winners over Sam Shepherd, David Hoare, Colin Baxter and Matthew Hogan 21-19.
Duane Edwards, Rob Hales, Brett Reschke and Trevor Koop kept Tailem Bend in the contest with a 22-17 win over Ben and Brian Traeger, Charlie DiSanto and Trevor Pevic.
In the other semi final Karoonda belted the higher ranked Mannum by 55 shots in a remarkably lopsided contest, also played at Tailem Bend.
It was an all too familiar situation for Mannum, who have suffered several disappointing finals losses in recent years, and the magnitude of this loss will not improve their mood.
The skippers matched up exactly the same as in their most recent match three weeks ago, but the results certainly did not.
Rowan Zadow, Paul Wegner, Malcolm McKenzie and John Wegner obliterated Graham Wakefield, Garry Fowler, Stephen Gregory and John McDiarmid 36-9.
Ian Symonds, Peter Jones, Malcolm Waechter and Robin Burdett were almost as dominant in their 20 shot win over Lynton Jones, Ron Van Tijn, Peter Wegener and Graham Leathers 31-11.
Josh Porker, Shaun Wood, Gary Zadow and Bill Cornish were not quite as convincing in their 21-13 win over Terry McDonnell, Tom Towns, Kelvin Newman and Trevor Dicker, but would no doubt be happy with their eight shot win.
