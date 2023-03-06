The Murray Valley Standard

Semi finals on the green for Lower Murray Bowls

March 6 2023 - 5:30pm
Semi finals play off for Lower Murray Bowls. Picture by William Bailey

Murray Bridge took the direct route into next Saturday's Lower Murray Bowls Grand Final with a nine shot win over minor premier Tailem Bend at Tailem, 66-57.

