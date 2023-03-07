It was a great day to be a fan of Mypolonga over the weekend as they took home finals flags in A, B and C grade Murray Towns Cricket competitions.
The day started with a well played, relatively close match between Mannum and Mypolonga A grade teams at Mypolonga Oval.
Mannum played well against the home team, scoring 128 runs, with N Vivian scoring most for the team - 34 runs.
While Mannum seemed to be up with a chance, Mypolonga's bowlers were not giving them the chance with A Zrim bowling out four and S Elliot taking three.
When it came to Mypolonga batting, S Mills took the lead for the team, scoring 37 runs of the total 129.
But the team's defence was too good against Mannum's bowling as Mypolonga won by four wickets.
At Johnstone Park, Mypolonga and Meningie faced off for the grand final of the B grade competition.
Meningie showcased some brilliant cricket against Mypolonga with P McNicol scoring 38 runs of the team's 123, but it was not enough to get them the flag.
Mypolonga's S Anderson scored a great 33 runs, but with J Freestone's 44 runs, things started to add up to the team's 125 runs.
Mypolonga finished the day with a flag and a two run win against Meningie.
For the third time of the day, Mypolonga took home a flag, this time for the C grade competition against Jervois at the Murray Bridge Showgrounds.
Jervois played well with some high scorers on board; R Jarvis, M Towill and S Gibbs all scored in the 30's helping bring the team to 160 runs.
Unfortunately for Jervois, Mypolonga's B Hein had the win in his sights, scoring an incredible 106 runs, and B Stewart's 64 also helped in bringing the team's total to 209 runs.
Mypolonga finished the C grade competition off with a final flag and a 49 run win.
Things are starting to heat up in the Murray Towns Cricket Under 15's competition with the semi finals set for next weekend.
Tailem Bend and Mannum played off at Mannum Oval where the home team scored a solid 96 runs before changing sides.
Tailem Bend took the bat and ran with it, taking home the win by 14 runs for a total of 110 runs.
At Jervois Combined Sports Club, Jervois and Monarto faced off with the home team managing to score a great 105 runs.
Monarto were not letting the home team have the win, scoring a great 124 runs and winning by 19 runs.
Finishing off round 13 were the Under 13's, first played by Mypolonga and the Eagles at Jaensch Park.
Eagles scored a great 103 runs but Mypolonga took the win by 46 runs and a final score of 149 runs.
At Mannum Oval, it was a close game between Mannum and Monarto with Monarto scoring 61 runs, not enough to beat the home team who won with 84 runs.
Jervois and Meningie finished the day at Jervois Combined Sports Club with the home team beating Meningie by four wickets.
