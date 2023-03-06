Fans of fun got out and about over the weekend to celebrate the 100th Mannum Show.
Leslie Brewyer of Radstock Romneys, was the sheep convener for the Mannum show for the sixth year running.
"I love the Mannum show, the committee and everyone involved are so passionate about putting on a show for the community, and I really appreciate working with all of them, they're champions for country shows," Leslie said.
The Murray Valley Standard's photographer, William Bailey, was able to get out and about to photograph some of the community fun of the Mannum Show.
