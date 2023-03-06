The Murray Valley Standard
We Were at

Family fun day at the Mannum Show

March 7 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fans of fun got out and about over the weekend to celebrate the 100th Mannum Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.