Discover what's on in the Murraylands

FRINGE IN THE BRIDGE
Adelaide Fringe Murray Bridge
Friday, February 17 - Sunday, March 19, Murray Bridge Town Hall, the Murray Bridge Regional Gallery, the Station, Seventh Street, the Sixth Street Precinct and the Bridgeport Hotel. Prepare for another year of Fringe fun in the Bridge. For more information, visit the Adelaide Fringe website.
RACING ENGINES
Murray Bridge Speedway
Friday, March 10 - Sunday, March 12, 23 Kennett Rd, from 5pm, Wingless Sprints 60 Lapper Night & Sprintcars Ross Wright Memorial Night, racing includes Wingless Sprints 60 Lapper Night 1, SA Super Sedan Title tickets from www.speedwaytickets.com.au
FOOD FAIR
Meningie Food Fair
Friday, March 10, Lions Jubilee Park Meningie, 4pm-8.30pm. Enjoy refreshments and entertainment for the whole family at the award winning Meningie Food Fair. For more information, contact the Meningie Garden Club.
ALL REVVED UP
Car and Coffee Palmer
Saturday, March 11, 9am-11am,Palmer Hotel; for vintage and classic car enthusiasts incorporating any other form of motoring.
FAIR FUN
Murraylands Fair
Sunday, March 12, Pine Park, 10am-4pm. The Rural City of Murray Bridge event of the year returns, this year at Pine Park, with a range of market stalls, food and fun. For more information, visit https://www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au/events/event-calendar/events/murraylands-fair3
MULTICULTURAL MURRAYLANDS
Yuntu-Walun Festival
Sunday, March 19, Pine Park, 11am-3pm. Celebrate multiculturalism in the Murraylands with this free, family friendly event. For more information, please call 8535 5600
AND THEY'RE RACING
Strathalbyn Racing Club
Wednesday, March 22, 164 Dry Plains Road, 11am-5pm, Legends of Racing Race Day, Living race legends brought together to celebrate racing in Strathalbyn. Food and drink available, phone 8536 2248 for more details.
RACING ENGINES
Murray Bridge Speedway
Friday, March 24 & Saturday, March 25, 23 Kennett Rd, from 5pm, Australian Pro Sprints Championship, prepare for another big weekend at the Murray Bridge Speedway, tickets from www.speedwaytickets.com.au
OFF AND RUNNING
Murray Bridge Races
Sunday, March 26, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 10.30am-5pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
ALL REVVED UP
Car and Coffee On The River Mannum
Sunday, March 26, 8.30am, IGA carpark; for vintage and classic car enthusiasts incorporating any other form of motoring. For more information, call Peter on 0427 818 030.
AUTHOR TALK
with Cheryl Adnams
Monday, March 27, Murray Bridge Library, 2pm, hear from author Cheryl Adnams about her latest book 'We'll Meet Again', For more information, call 8539 1175
