Murraylands Cycling Club members and supporters were pleased and honoured to meet with their Club Patron and role model, professional cyclist, Alex Manly.
Alex is a highly respected member of the world cycling team Jayco Alula.
Jayco Alula competes in events worldwide with a heavy emphasis on the Ladies European Classics and National Tours such as the Tour de France, the Giro in Italy and the Tour of Spain
Recently Alex won the second stage of the Ladies Tour Down Under conducted on many of the roads she deems local and has spent much of her cycling life training on. By winning that stage she held the honour of being the Tour Leader.
Murraylands Cycling Club Chairman, Doug Issell said he is looking forward to having Alex as a patron of the club.
"We are thrilled and humbled that Alex has agreed to be our Patron and also a role model for developing cyclists in our club," he said.
"We had some of our very promising young riders at the introduction to Alex and her parents and I was impressed how they took in every word Alex so professionally presented.
"Alex has also indicated she will personally support our Cycling Clinic endeavours and visit school groups if needed, as her training schedule permits, when next back in Australia.
"Let's hope we can get a track going in Murray Bridge to get the Club and riders of the Murraylands really making a mark in the cycling world.
"Alex Manly is a perfect example of taking the skills of the track racing onto the road and using those skills to achieve incredible results," Mr Issell said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.