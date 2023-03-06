The Murray Valley Standard
Meet the Locals

50 years on the cricket pitch, a true sportsman of the region

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated March 6 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wayne Gilgen enjoying a beer at the 2023 Murray Towns Cricket B grade Grand Final at Johnstone Park. Picture by William Bailey

Growing up in the Murray Mallee, it may seem there is little to do beside working and playing sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.