Growing up in the Murray Mallee, it may seem there is little to do beside working and playing sport.
At the age of seven-years-old, there was not a whole lot of work to be done by Wayne Gilgen, so he turned his head to sport, picked up a cricket bat and has not stopped running for 50 years.
Though he may not have finished the 2023 season with a finals flag, he has finished it with a heavy heart and fond memories as he hangs up his cricket whites for good.
Wayne remembered fondly the start to his cricket career in Wanbi where he first played with his father.
"I played in Wanbi until I was about 16 and captained the team to a grand final at age 16 which we lost by seven runs, but the next year I moved to Adelaide," Wayne said.
After moving from Wanbi to Adelaide, Wayne then moved to Strathalbyn and from there, Murray Bridge, where he took to the cricket pitch at Johnstone Park for Imperial Cricket Club.
"I played three years at Imps before I smashed my fingers up and couldn't bowl anymore, only keep, and they already had a keeper that was way better than me so Ramblers approached me and I went there for four years," Wayne said.
"Unfortunately after four years at Ramblers they folded and so I went back to Imps and just became an opening batsman."
After playing for some time in the Murraylands, Wayne took his working skills interstate - and with it, his cricketing skills too.
Wayne moved to Victoria and joined up with Taylors Lakes Cricket Club where he settled for three years before he heard the call of the Bridge from across the border and made his way back to the Murraylands.
When returning to Murray Bridge, Wayne joined his two sons for a year and played at the Wanderers Cricket Club, then two years as a senior at Langhorne Creek with his youngest son, all before once again hitting the cricket pitch at Johnstone Park.
"All of the young blokes that I once coached when they were 10 or 12-year-olds, they were this year my captains in B grade, so I'm listening to them, it's a full circle and they are playing some great cricket now," Wayne said.
"I've played cricket with my dad, with my brother, my two sons, so we've had a really good crack at it, it's always been a family orientated sport for us.
"The hardest thing for me now is throwing my whites out. All the guys said 'no you'll play next year', but I'm 57 years old, I've got two crook knees, I need a shoulder reconstruction, I've got busted fingers from playing cricket and footy, and it's gotten to the point where I only really play cricket to get out of work, that's how busy things are," he said.
"It's just been good to play one more year. 50 years is 50 years and I probably shouldn't have done it, but we've had a pretty good run, time to just concentrate on playing masters cricket now, only playing once a year."
Though Wayne has said to himself and his team that he is done with the sport, there is one mantra that opens the door and Wayne's heart for another game of cricket.
"I'd never let the boys play one short," he said.
"Whether I was on crutches or whatever, I'd never let them be one short."
As he steps away from the pitch and into the volunteer mindset, Wayne wants his legacy to be the continuation of cricket and family or friends to do their part and support the sport.
"Parents who take their kids and just stay and watch, that's amazing. But I'd really just love to not lose any more teams, it doesn't matter if they're males or females, just a legacy of please keep cricket alive," he said.
"I was content in my final game. We learnt some stuff, but I was content. I knew that the day had come. I walked away with no regrets, it's still there, but I've done my 50 years. I can leave the sport knowing that I've done my bit and knowing that the sport is going to be in a good spot.
"No matter how long you do play it, it's always a long time not playing. So play it, enjoy the great game."
