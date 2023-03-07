Get ready for a grand final on the green

The Lower Murray Bowls Association Grand Finals will be contested at Meninge this Saturday, with Murray Bridge hoping to back up last year's title and repeat their semi-final win over Tailem Bend.
Tailem Bend however will be no pushover, and any disappointment they experienced in last Saturday's nine shot loss would have been short lived courtesy of their thumping 38 shot win over Karoonda in Sunday's preliminary final.
Originally scheduled to be played at Mannum, the venue was switched to Meningie due to recent Murray floods, and because of the size of the venue Div 3 and 4 will begin at 09:30, with Div 1 and 2 to follow.
Once again Murray Bridge will look to the ageless Bruce Attrill to lead the way.
He is a big game player who thrives in these games, and his partnership with Peter Shilton will be crucial.
Paul Smart stepped up to fill in for Darren McIntosh on Saturday, and with Macca returning he will be an asset wherever he plays.
Ben Traeger, Brian Traeger, Charlie DiSanto and Trevor Pevic have been the top performing rink all season and will look to continue this form.
For Tailem Bend, Sam Shepherd is their main trump card, and he is well backed up by David Hoare.
Duane Edwards, Robbie Hales, Travis Schenke and Merv Stevens provide plenty of experience.
Although Meningie's greens are probably as good as if not the best in the association, and similar in character to Murray Bridge's green, I lean slightly toward Tailem Bend reversing the semi final result in a narrow win.
In Div 2 it is difficult to go past Jervois as favourites to defeat Murray Bridge after disposing of them by 31 shots on Saturday, albeit with the home ground advantage.
Murray Bridge responded emphatically with a 36 shot win over RSL, who had easily disposed of Mannum in the semi final, so are certainly still well in contention.
I cannot see the trend of such big margins continuing, but with veterans such as Trevor Mann and Owen Allen in good form I think Jervois should get the win.
In Div 3 Murray Bridge again faces Jervois, who they defeated by four shots at Jervois in the semi, mainly due to a standout performance by Maxine Stasinowsky's rink with a 15 shot win.
On this basis they would expect to win again on neutral territory, but once again this should be close.
Div 4 sees Mannum take on Murray Bridge, with these two sides finishing the minor round second and first respectively, but Mannum victorious in the semi final.
Purely on the season's performance, Murray Bridge look likely winners.
