The Murray Valley Standard

Get ready for a grand final on the green

By Derek Vanderzon
March 7 2023 - 5:30pm
Murray Bridge are grand final ready. Picture by William Bailey

The Lower Murray Bowls Association Grand Finals will be contested at Meninge this Saturday, with Murray Bridge hoping to back up last year's title and repeat their semi-final win over Tailem Bend.

