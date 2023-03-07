After the pandemic that brought the hospitality industry to its knees, no-one would have had a once-in-a-generation flood on their bingo card for 2022-23.
This time, the staff and management at the Pretoria Hotel took to closing early and clearing all vital infrastructure, appliances and, of course, the beer.
Ben Harper, the Pretoria's manager, said that all efforts were made to ensure that minimal harm would come to the essentials so they could reopen quickly to catch the last of the tourism season.
"We did chose to close early, only two days. We could have kept trading right up until we were allowed to. But in efforts to re-open easily, everyone for those two days just packed the basement up, from fridges to stock. It was all moved out," he said.
The hotel re-opened on March 6 and the team expects the full menu to return by midweek as all stock had to be brought in freshly for the kitchens.
"We are just waiting for our suppliers to deliver us all the food. We have the kitchen staff ready for everyone to come in for meals during the week," Mr Harper said.
With help from the hotel's ownership group, staff were sent around to other hotels, including interstate to wait for the re-opening.
The week starting March 6 is the first time the friendly staff had seen each other since Christmas, with laughter and a whole lot of hugs waiting for returning staff.
"We knew we would have some staff not return, and that's ok, that is the hospitality game," he said.
"But we helped staff find work in our other hotels across the group, including sending some interstate to Tweed Heads, which included accommodation. Because we really didn't want to lose everyone on the team, simply because we didn't have defined date to reopen."
The hotel is hiring an assortment of hospitality staff, with places filling quickly.
"It's all piecing back to some normality, it may take a little bit to get it smooth sailing, but we are really looking forward to having everyone come back, especially those in the community who really showed their support to us during this time," he said,
"We see the social media comments, and we get the messages, and we just want the community to know it is really appreciated."
The water spared nothing in the beer garden, with only inches remaining of space before it hit the integral second storey, now leaving a muddy mess and a easy marker for those who wish to see how high it got.
"The basement did get wet, but we had emptied it, so once the water had gone, we were able to come in and clean it out," he said.
"We are going to get a special marker for the water level, because some people just don't realise how close it came from taking over the second level. Which, if it happened, I doubt we could reopen as quickly as we have done."
