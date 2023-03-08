The Murray Valley Standard
A big night for fans of the Speedway

March 8 2023 - 1:30pm
Tasmanian driver, Callum Harper wins South Australia Late Model Titles. Picture by Savage Shots Photography

Tasmania's Callum Harper made back-to-back South Australian Late Model Championships last Saturday night as he dominated the 35-lap final at the Murray Bridge Speedway.

