Supporting the pensioner community of Murray Bridge

The South Australian Pensioners Murray Bridge branch February 22 meeting opened with President Irene Mitchell welcoming members, singing the 'Song of Australia' and 'Pensioners Song', which was then followed by the Pensioners Prayer.
A very happy Birthday greeting was given to Sue Highet and Kevin Dabinett. As Kevin was not there, Rhonda Pahl kindly offered to give him his birthday card.
Door raffle prizes were won by Kevin Ricketts, Irene Mitchell and Yvonne Rossiter.
In general business, a suggestion box for members to use for suggestions on future business trips, entertainment or guest speakers has been made available.
Irene then introduced the group's guest speaker, Federal Minister for Barker, Tony Pasin.
Mr Pasin spoke to the group, starting with his life before entering politics as a member of the now opposition Liberal coalition, then answering questions in relation to some concerns of members about what is happening in Murray Bridge.
At the end of his talk, Irene thanked Mr Pasin and invited him and his assistant Suzie to join members for afternoon tea.
The group's next meeting will be on Wednesday, March 22 at 1.30pm at the John Dohler Hall. Entertainment will be music sung by Maxine K.
New visitors and old members are most welcome. For more information, contact secretary Pauline Thiele on 8531 0415.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.