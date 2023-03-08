The Murray Valley Standard
Supporting the pensioner community of Murray Bridge

By Pauline Thiele
March 8 2023 - 11:30am
South Australian Pensioners Murray Bridge branch president, Irene Mitchell. Picture file

The South Australian Pensioners Murray Bridge branch February 22 meeting opened with President Irene Mitchell welcoming members, singing the 'Song of Australia' and 'Pensioners Song', which was then followed by the Pensioners Prayer.

