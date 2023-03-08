Morning shoppers in Murray Bridge were welcomed to Coffee with a Cop at the Marketplace by the sounds of the Police band brass quintet.
In the past few months, Murray Bridge Police have been joining their community for a coffee and a chat to offer answers to any questions and concerns that residents may have.
Senior Constable David Brown said the Coffee with a Cop program that has been running for the past few months was a great opportunity for the community to engage with police in a positive way.
"Not a lot of people want to get involved with police because they think it's all rough and tumble, but we want people to realise that we are just normal people. We want to just talk about policing in the community and both give and get information if people are wanting to give us any," he said.
"It really opens people's eyes to what we really do and who we are. It is just creating that relationship, that community engagement. That's what we're all about."
The program has showcased the drug and bomb detection dog squad, the mounted police and now the police band, with plans to continue in ways to both engage with the community, but show what various police branches have to offer.
"In the service, there are 40 jobs that people can do. That ranges from general patrols all the way through to detectives, to bands, to more of the specialist type of thing, so we can carry on doing this forever and have someone different every time," Senior Constable Brown said.
"Next time we might bring the detectives to talk about unsolved crimes, the time after, maybe the STAR Force to talk about what they do. Really the list is endless for what we can bring down and basically use to promote the police."
Senior Constable Brown said community engagement through such programs had achieved positive outcomes when it comes to policing, whether it be information provided or people's willingness to speak to police.
"It's especially helped with the younger generation. They see us coming in here and just doing these kinds of things. They see that we are approachable. Then, when we're out on the street, people are quite happy to stop and talk to us and also give us some information as well," he said.
"We can't really put a gauge on it with crime, but definitely with community engagement, community awareness, this is definitely having a positive influence."
