Precision to rival a brain surgeon, and the technology to make most sci-fi films look outdated, one Murray Bridge man has the perfect mix of both all the sake of snug, comfortable dental devices, such as dentures, mouthguards and splints to name a few.
Jason Patrick and his wife Cass have spent multiple years, developing an assortment of software and handmade techniques to get the best product for clients all around Australia, and internationally.
While some of the products are handmade, other products can be ready in less than 24 hours with the help of 3D printers.
After years of product development, Dental Devices by Jason, is taking off as the value and has recently won the 2022 GHP (Global Health and Pharma) 'Most Innovative Dental Device Development and Production.
"It is very nice to receive the recognition," Mr Patrick said.
"I don't quite feel it is fully justified just yet, there are larger companies with more staff who perhaps deserve it more than I. Because it's still just my wife and I, so to get this is nice, but I can't say I'm entirely comfortable with it yet."
GHP is not the only one to have recognised Mr Patrick's efforts, with him recently recognised in the top 50 businesses for 2022 in the Silicon Valley Review, and also tipped in the top ten businesses to watch in the Biz Tech Outlook magazine.
"We won the first one, and now all the media has caught on what we do, its pretty great to be recognised," Mr Patrick said.
It has not been smooth sailing for Mr Patrick, with a rural location proving to be fickle when finding suppliers for essentials such as resin, with a newer more pliable type of resin taking two years to get approval from the government to use.
Though there have been some difficulties along the way, the business continues to ensure the quality of their product is one of their top priorities.
Another significant priority the business has been working towards is ensuring the comfort of the client, as Mr Patrick reported others in the industry use lesser grade materials to get a quick turnaround, but to the detriment to the longevity of the product.
"It's no good selling a product for long term use, if it's going to last a few months. So nothing leaves us, without having the upmost confidence that it will have the quality it's required," Mr Patrick said.
