Murray Bridges own, Jason Patrick has taken out GHP's 2022 award for 'Most Innovative Dental Device Development & Production'

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
March 9 2023 - 11:30am
Jason Patrick with the 3D made resin splints Photo: Lauren Thomson

Precision to rival a brain surgeon, and the technology to make most sci-fi films look outdated, one Murray Bridge man has the perfect mix of both all the sake of snug, comfortable dental devices, such as dentures, mouthguards and splints to name a few.

