Craig Tilley, a Monarto farmer was shocked to arrive home one day to find opportunistic thieves had broken into his family property while the family was away.
Mr Tilley said he had no idea that he had been broken into, until he spotted his farm trailer missing.
"I came one day, and saw the trailer was gone, and at first I thought perhaps it was just moved by the person who was renting the house. But then I came to realise it was gone, and the house had been broken into," he said.
Despite locks on windows and doors, the thieves broke into the property and stole multiple items of significant value.
Some of the items stolen by the thieves include a gun safe that was drilled into the wall, a large air compressor, and some tools.
"They used my own wheelbarrow to help carry my property out to the waiting car," Mr Tilley said.
"The house was gutted, so now I am just packing what I guess they thought was trash, and the house can just be bare bones."
Since the theft in November, Improved security has been made, but Mr Tilley still wants his trailer back,
"It's not a regular 10x6 trailer, its a little bit bigger, so it would be obvious to me if the trailer would be mine, as I've got little fixes and adjustments I've personally made to it," he said.
"It could still be in the area, simply with a new coat of paint, anyone could've bought it from a recent auction."
Police have attended the house to take finger prints, but have so far made no progress in arresting any persons involved.
"They came back over several nights to just continually take things, including the copper wiring, so they knew what they were looking for," Mr Tilley said.
"I am sure they would've tried to take one of the bigger trailers if they could have, because anything that wasn't bolted down is gone."
If you have any information in regards to the theft of Mr Tilley's property, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
