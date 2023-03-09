Double header hitting the Speedway track

Murray Bridge Speedway will host a double header this weekend with action kicking off on Friday, March 10 and continuing on Saturday, March 11.
Wingless Sprint racing is highly contested here in South Australia and this weekend a large field will assemble for the running of the annual 60 Lapper.
Tyson Martin and Jack McCarthy have shared the spoils in the 5 Feature events so far this season at Speedway and both will be in hot contention for the main event.
Dual former Australian Champion Joel Chadwick comes in as a previous winner of the event, but throw in the likes of Ryan Alexander, Mitchell Broome, Kirby Hillyer, Hayden Vickers, Rylan Furler, Nate Trewin and Anthony Tapley it is hard to pick a clear front-runner.
Two Northern Territorians complete the 39 car field in John Murdie and Zack Grimshaw.
The format will mean drivers contest three rounds of heats plus a Preliminary Feature on Night 1, before the remaining round of heats, B-Main and the gruelling 60 lap finale on Night 2.
A super field of Super Sedans will also be in action on both nights this weekend.
The program will mean drivers compete in two separate events, with the inaugural Cowland 42 Lapper on Friday, March 10 before the running of the South Australian Super Sedan Title on Saturday, March 11.
The field includes six time champion Dave Gartner from Penola along with three time winner Mick Nicola Sr and individual winners Lucas Roberts and Mick Nicola Jr.
Also entered is Tasmanian Callum Harper who is fresh off his SA Late Model Title win just last weekend at the Speedway, while Victorian Jamie Collins has had an excellent run this season claiming both the Tasmanian and Victorian State Titles.
The bumper two-night program concludes with the $6K to Win annual Sprintcars Ross Wright Memorial on Saturday, March 11.
The 20 car line-up includes the new Australian Sprintcar Champion Jock Goodyer and 2023 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic Champion Brock Hallett.
Also amongst the field are a host of experienced South Aussie campaigners including Luke Dillon, Scott Enderl, Daniel Pestka, Ryan Jones, Steven Caruso, Chad Ely and Brendan Quinn.
While the interstate contingent includes Tasmania's Tate Frost, Victoria's Dane Court and NSW's Braydan Willmington.
Racing on Night 1 starts at the later time of 7pm, with racing on Night 2 at the regular time of 5pm.
Tickets for both nights are available via www.speedwaytickets.com.au.
Patrons attending on Night 1 - Friday, March 10 should be advised that the Old Murray Bridge will be closed from 7pm-6am, with detours via the Swanport Bridge.
