Double header hitting the Speedway track

March 9 2023 - 3:30pm
Super Sedans will contest the Cowland 42 and the SA Title this weekend at Murray Bridge Speedway. Picture by Linda Savage

Murray Bridge Speedway will host a double header this weekend with action kicking off on Friday, March 10 and continuing on Saturday, March 11.

Local News

