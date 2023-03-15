Discover what's on in the Murraylands

FRINGE IN THE BRIDGE
Adelaide Fringe Murray Bridge
Friday, February 17 - Sunday, March 19, Prepare for another year of Fringe fun in the Bridge. For more information and venues, visit the Adelaide Fringe website.
MULTICULTURAL MURRAYLANDS
Yuntu-Walun Festival
Sunday, March 19, Pine Park, 11am-3pm. Celebrate multiculturalism in the Murraylands with this free, family friendly event. For more information, please call 8535 5600
AND THEY'RE RACING
Strathalbyn Racing Club
Wednesday, March 22, 164 Dry Plains Road, 11am-5pm, Legends of Racing Race Day, Living race legends brought together to celebrate racing in Strathalbyn. Food and drink available, phone 8536 2248 for more details.
RACING ENGINES
Murray Bridge Speedway
Friday, March 24 & Saturday, March 25, 23 Kennett Rd, from 5pm, Australian Pro Sprints Championship, prepare for another big weekend at the Murray Bridge Speedway, tickets from www.speedwaytickets.com.au
OFF AND RUNNING
Murray Bridge Races
Sunday, March 26, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 10.30am-5pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
ALL REVVED UP
Car and Coffee On The River Mannum
Sunday, March 26, 8.30am, IGA carpark; for vintage and classic car enthusiasts incorporating any other form of motoring. For more information, call Peter on 0427 818 030.
AUTHOR TALK
with Cheryl Adnams
Monday, March 27, Murray Bridge Library, 2pm, hear from author Cheryl Adnams about her latest book 'We'll Meet Again', For more information, call 8539 1175
REVVING UP
Cars and Coffee
Sunday, April 2, Wharf Precinct car park, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, car enthusiasts and public welcome, coffee, drinks and food available
MARKET DAY
Mannum Riverside Markets
Sunday, April 2, 9am-2pm at Arnold Park. Food, handcrafted items, produce, coffee, busking. For information contact Mannum Visitor Information Centre 8569 1303
MEN'S BREKKY
Mannum Men's Breakfast Group
Tuesday, April 4, Mannum Community Club, 8.15am. A men's only breakfast to share bacon and eggs and mateship. For more information call Bill McGhie 0432 591 448 or 8569 1821
RACING ENGINES
Murray Bridge Speedway
Saturday, April 8 & Sunday, April 9, 23 Kennett Rd, from 5pm, Australian Speedcar Championship, rev up and get ready for another big weekend at the Speedway, tickets from www.speedwaytickets.com.au
EASTER MARKET
Purnong Easter Market
Saturday, April 8, Purnong District Hall, from 9am, The annual Easter Market returns to Purnong with free entertainment, BBQ lunch, raffles and more! For more information, call 0429038945
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Send your event details to editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 5pm Wednesday, week prior to publication. Events to be listed at the discretion of The Murray Valley Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.