Young Murray Bridge musicians are set for the stage at The Station in the upcoming annual event Live at the Station.
Showcasing a range of music including Rock, Funk, Hip Hop, Reggae, Pop and more, this family friendly event provides an opportunity for young musicians to show their talents.
Rural City of Murray Bridge Council's Youth Officer, Aiden Fargher said that Live At The Station would capture a range of genres being performed by a number of young local artists, making it the perfect day out for everyone to enjoy free of charge.
"The Station is a hub for the Murray Bridge youth aged 12 to 15 to gather for activities, programs and events focusing on developing skills, and community involvement," he said.
"A number of regular events are held at The Station throughout the year to showcase the talented young musicians from our region."
The free family friendly event will be held on Friday, March 25 from 5.30pm until 9pm at The Station.
For more information about Live at The Station contact Aiden on 0427400 625.
