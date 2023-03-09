The Murray Valley Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Celebrating and commemorating the significant women of Murray Bridge

SL
By Sam Lowe
March 9 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Women of Murray Bridge gathered on Wednesday, March 8 to celebrate and commemorate the influential women of their lives for International Women's Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.