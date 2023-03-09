Women of Murray Bridge gathered on Wednesday, March 8 to celebrate and commemorate the influential women of their lives for International Women's Day.
Organised in partnership with the Soroptimists of Murray Bridge and the Haven, the celebration provided a great opportunity for women of all ages - whether they are in school, are volunteers, or in business - to come together and show their support for women in their community.
Anna Scheepers from Soroptimists Murray Bridge said that the town is recognised by many as a low socioeconomic area and to showcase the coming together of the community on days like International Women's Day is great for Murray Bridge.
"To be able to do anything where we can invite members of the community to come in, have that fellowship with one another, support one another and meet one another, in a safe space is always a privilege and a pleasure," she said.
Haven Community Partner, Helen Mattick said coming together in Murray Bridge and celebrating International Women's Day is a great way to see how far women have come, but also how far there is still to go to achieve equality.
"You can look at how far we've come but you also look at how little we have achieved. We've taken three steps forward and two steps back so it's important for the community to understand that women's rights are everybody's rights," Ms Mattick said.
Joining the group of self accomplished women were the next generation of women leaders, the all female Year 9 class from Unity College.
The event provided an opportunity for the girls to learn more about some of the influential people in their community and how they can do their part to push for a more equal community.
In providing the women of tomorrow with the opportunity to meet influential women, Ms Mattick reflected on the most influential women in her life.
"It's all the women who came before me. All the women who fought the fight before me and continue to fight now," Ms Mattick said.
While Helen believes there is not just one woman who has helped shape her and what she stands for, Anna can pin it down to her mother.
"My mother was an amazing woman. She believed that you do not compromise and you say your piece, you don't have to be aggressive, you don't have to be angry, but you can say what you need to say," Ms Scheepers said.
"You have the power to walk away.
"You can see that you're not alone, there are others that feel the way you do and strengths that you can tap into. When you are weak there is always another woman who can hold your hand."
