Being born and bred in Murray Bridge, Debra Northcott was aware of some of the hardships faced in the community; most of which have become more prevalent due to recent price hikes.
After moving out of the region, Debra decided there was no place like home and returned to Murray Bridge and has since taken a stand to support those in need.
Loving the gentle nature of the vast Murray Bridge population, it was easy for her to take up managing the St Johns charity shop.
"We've got such a fantastic community here, and so it was easy to simply volunteer my time to help those who are in need, or who just may want to speak to a friendly face," she said.
The volunteer run shop accepts helpers from all backgrounds, and does not require its volunteers to be apart of the St Johns congregation.
"We are always needing volunteers, so anyone who wishes to help is more than welcome," Mrs Northcott said.
The shop helps a number of other non-profit groups in the community, donating footy boots to local sports organisations, nappies to the community centre and even selling nifty designer clothing to op-shops for further resources to help those in need.
"We create packs of goods, gathering shampoos, toiletries and the nice basics for people to feel a bit better about themselves," Debra said.
"We take donations of prom and formal dresses, so an organisation called Angel Gowns Australia, who then turn those beautiful dresses into outfits for babies who have been sadly stillborn, or who have passed away."
The rising prices of food, clothing and accommodation has hurt the hip-pocket of the working class of Murray Bridge community, with many more people going to St Johns for help, or even a nice chat with empathetic staff.
"There are a lot of people in our community who are struggling now, and will continue to struggle. I know people don't like to acknowledge it, but Murray Bridge is a poor community, and the vulnerable people in our community are truly hurting, especially with the price of food and rising bills," Debra said.
"It's nothing to be ashamed of, I grew up in a single-parent family, and my own mother did her best. If you need help, or even a chat over a warm cup of tea, you are always welcome to come in."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.