Following previous advice that there would be minor 10-minute closures of the Old Murray Bridge throughout coming months, it has been reported that more significant closures are still to come.
The Department for Infrastructure and Transport (DIT) have confirmed that between Tuesday, March 14 and Thursday, April 13, there will be full bridge closures on both Tuesdays and Thursdays between the hours of 9.30am and 2.30pm.
Additional scheduled closures are also required to dismantle and store the scaffolding safely, undertake excavation works for new stormwater systems and electrical services, and undertake repairs to the bridge's deck.
During the scheduled Old Murray Bridge closures, the detour route will be via the Swanport Bridge.
Advance notice of any future bridge closures will be provided via DIT on site messaging boards, project updates and social media.
Outside of closure periods, the single lane arrangement will continue for the duration of the project.
Speed restrictions will also remain in place on the approaches to the bridge, with temporary traffic lights in place to control the direction of the traffic at each end of the bridge.
Pedestrians and cyclists are advised to take care when travelling through the area.
On-bridge access will be maintained for pedestrians and cyclists throughout the project, including during periods of temporary closure.
For safety reasons, the existing temporary restrictions to pedestrian and cyclist access underneath the bridge will continue for the duration of the project.
DIT acknowledged the delays caused by the closures and thanked the Murray Bridge community for their patience.
Refurbishment works are expected to be completed by late 2023, weather permitting.
