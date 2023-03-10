The Murray Valley Standard
Boat ramps and riverfront reserves set to reopen in Murray Bridge

SL
By Sam Lowe
March 10 2023 - 11:30am
Murray Bridge's riverfront reserves reopen. Picture by William Bailey

With the long weekend on the horizon, residents and visitors to Murray Bridge are being encouraged to make use of the reopened riverfront reserves and boat ramps.

