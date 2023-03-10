With the long weekend on the horizon, residents and visitors to Murray Bridge are being encouraged to make use of the reopened riverfront reserves and boat ramps.
As of 12pm on Friday, March 10, facilities at Sturt Reserve, Long Island Reserve and Baker Reserve will reopen for public use.
Rural City of Murray Bridge Chief Executive Officer Michael Sedgman welcomed residents and visitors making use of the boat ramps over the long weekend, but urged all to use caution on the water.
"People have been eager to get back on the river and Council has been diligently working to repair the ramps and restore access, in line with expert advice, as quickly and safely as possible," Mr Sedgman said.
"Once water receded to pool level, expert advice identified stabilisation works were needed to ensure public safety.
"Minor repairs to the end of the ramps was undertaken and after some final cleaning the boat ramps will reopen at 12noon Friday - just in time for everyone to enjoy our riverfront reserves over the long weekend," he said.
Mr Sedgman said it was important boating enthusiasts remained aware of lingering dangers on the River Murray post-flood.
"Although water levels are now at pool level, the water remains fast flowing and many hidden dangers washed downstream still lurk below the surface of the water, changing the traditional landscape of the river," he said.
"It's important to be aware of these dangers and exercise caution on the water at all times."
A full list of council assets and facilities impacted by the recent River Murray flood event is available on the Rural City of Murray Bridge website, with regular updates on their Facebook page.
