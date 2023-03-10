The 50/30/20 budget rule: What is it and how can it help you

Following the 50/30/20 Budget Rule as outlined above, will help you to take control of your spending moving forwards so you can enjoy a more secure financial future. Picture Shutterstock.

Managing your finances well is key to having more peace of mind, and being able to relax and enjoy life more. However, budgeting can be difficult and it's not uncommon to lose control of your spending and find yourself in financial hardship.



To stay in control of your finances, it's always wise to find proven financial planners in Adelaide or other experienced professionals in your area who can advise you on how to best manage your money. But one other thing that you can do is to create a simple household budget that will serve as your roadmap to financial freedom.

Creating a budget is, of course, only half the battle. Not only do you need to create a budget that serves your goals best but you also need to ensure that you stick to it. At the core of every great household budget is honesty.



You need to be honest with yourself about the lifestyle that you need, where you can really make cuts and identify areas where you can save with a clear view of your situation.



For example, there's no point in saying you will get rid of Netflix, Amazon Prime and your other subscription services if a big part of your life is to sit down and watch these services every evening.

Being realistic is key when it comes to budgeting. There are also many different approaches that you can take to create a budget that works for you. One of the most popular approaches, however, and for good reason, is the 50/30/20 Budget Rule.

Let's take a closer look at the 50/30/20 Budget Rule, what it is and how it can help you to stay in better control of your finances moving forward.

The 50/30/20 budget rule explained

The 50/30/20 Budget Rule is a simple method to help you decide how much of your income to allocate to different types of spending. Without rules in place to guide you, it's very easy to allow for unnecessary expenses in your budget.



What's worse, with no rules in place, you will find it easier to justify these expenses. Using the 50/30/20 Budget Rule, you dedicate 20% of your earnings to savings or debt, 30% towards your wants and 50% should be spent on your needs.

For example, if your monthly income was $3,000 after you have paid your taxes, if you follow the 50/30/20 Budget Rule, you should spend $1,500 on your needs, $900 on your wants and $600 on your savings and/or debt.

What are your needs?

When you are following the 50/30/20 Budget Rule, your needs are essentially those expenses that you cannot avoid. These are the costs you incur every month simply to exist, to stay alive and to cover your most basic living requirements - also known as fixed expenses. Some of these costs might include housing costs, groceries, transport expenses, basic household utilities, insurance, minimum loan payments and any other expenses such as childcare that must be covered in order for you to be able to work. 50% of your income should be spent on these needs.

What are your wants?

Because of the times we live in, many people find it difficult to distinguish their needs from their wants. You don't need to go see the latest blockbuster on a Saturday night and you certainly don't need the incredibly expensive bucket of popcorn and drink to go with it.



All of those extra costs we all incur every week that is not necessary to living and working are your wants. These are generally the things that bring you joy and are what you spend your disposable income on to have fun.



Monthly subscriptions, holidays, trips away, concerts, theatre, meals, out and other forms of entertainment all fall under this category. Following the 50/30/20 Budget Rule, you should allocate 30% to your wants.

Savings and debt

The final 20% of your income should either be saved or it should be used to pay down existing debt, making payments over what is owed each month to reduce your debt quickly. This 20% is essentially devoted to setting you up for the future.



Everybody will have a different approach to this 20%, depending on their personal circumstances. For example, if you are debt free, you might start an emergency fund or start saving for your retirement.



On the other hand, if you owe on your credit cards or have other high-interest accounts, it makes sense to start reducing these as quickly as possible so you can turn your attention to saving for the future.

Take control of your finances

Budgeting is never an easy task and it can be helpful to have some guidelines in place to keep yourself on track.

