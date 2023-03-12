Supporting the health and wellbeing of the community has been a top priority of the Rural City of Murray Bridge and now, in partnership with Wellbeing SA, the Murray Bridge Wellbeing Hub is set for an official opening.
The Wellbeing Hub provides an opportunity to enhance and support the communities wellbeing by delivering a range of initiatives at a variety of locations around Murray Bridge.
Members of the community have been invited to the official launch between 10am and 12pm on Monday, March 20 at the Edwards Square community building, The Square.
Chief Executive Officer Michael Sedgman said he was proud to see the community inspired initiative come to fruition.
"Providing opportunities to promote health and wellbeing and enable people to connect with others is an important part of building and supporting Thriving Communities," he said.
"I'd encourage everyone to check it out, sample the free activities on offer - take a friend along and see how participating in the Wellbeing Hub activities can support your wellbeing."
Wellbeing SA Chief Executive Lyn Dean said the Wellbeing Hub would support the physical, mental and social wellbeing of the local community.
"Wellbeing SA is excited to be working with The Rural City Murray Bridge to support wellbeing and encourage the community to stay healthy, active and connected," she said.
Some of the Wellbeing Hub free tester classes on offer during launch week include:
- Community Garden Meet Up: 10am Wednesday, March 22 at the Murray Bridge Community Centre, 18 Beatty Terrace.
- Let's Play With Music, for 0-5 years old: 9.15am Thursday, March 23, The Square, 2 South Terrace.
The launch event will also celebrate and promote the relocation of the Haven (a domestic violence resource offering information, support and referrals) from Beatty Terrace to The Square.
View the Hub Calendar of classes and activities on The Rural City of Murray Bridge website here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.