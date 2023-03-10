Mannum is well on the road to recovery following the River Murray flood event, with only the scar of a levee system remaining and a few shops still cleaning up.
On Thursday, March 9 a public community meeting was held regarding the latest recovery developments, and provide community members an opportunity to ask questions to the responsible government agencies.
Running the session was Alex Zimmermann, the state flood recovery co-ordinator, who was joined by representatives from from Department of Transport (DIT) Department of Primary Industries (PIRSA), Business SA, SA Power Networks, Department of Environment and Water (DEW), Planning SA and emergency services.
Mid Murray Council Mayor Simone Bailey, Chief Executive Officer Ben Scales and some elected members also attended the meeting as a representation of local council.
"It's very important to understand the context, and we understand the impact right across the river, from the border down to the lakes," Mr Zimmermann said.
"It has significant impacts, not only caused to premises, but to businesses, not only shops etc, but also the primary producers and a lot of others who have been impacted by it."
The Mid Murray was the most impacted council during the flood crisis, with over 200km of river to contend with, and are largely footing the bill with funding from the State Government.
Mr Zimmermann reiterated that the recovery program in its current form, has only been around since the Port Lincoln fires - about 18 years, and this was the first major flooding event in its history.
The emergency declaration, that was first brought in at 2.30pm on Monday, November 21 has recently ended and marks the second longest State Emergency, with Covid-19 being the first.
Marina Wagner from Green Industries SA, the current agency assisting with the flood clean up, reminded those who attend the Mannum community meeting that the work Green Industries SA does is entirely free.
"The service is completely free, and so the waste generated by the floods will be continuously picked up for free. If you see a truck and you didn't have everything out, the truck will return on a scheduled structure," she said.
Mr Zimmermann encouraged residents to get register themselves for the free green waste service and the five free waste disposal vouchers offered by the Mid Murray Council.
"There's a lot of scepticism its free, this is a independent person paid for by the state government funding to come dispose of your flood affected materials, and then if applicable, we can send someone out to inspect your property to find out what needs to be done to it, which we will be covered for by the recovery funding," he said.
"If you need your home or shack demolished, that process will be covered by the funding provided by the state government."
Anyone along the River Murray, whose homes were built between the 1970's to the early 1990's have been encouraged to register due to asbestos risks, not only in houses, but that used to make power meter boards, that delay the ability to return power to properties.
SA Power Network's Paul Roberts said that reconnection of power is happening, however it is a slow process as all houses on a singular transformer have to be certified as safe by electricians.
More concerning is that some people are attempting to electrical work themselves, possibly out of the long wait for a licensed electrician to visit. A certificate of compliance must be done prior to any power being restored.
"Don't do it yourselves," Mr Roberts said.
150 homes and shacks have been reconnected in the Mid Murray, with 134 still waiting to be reconnected..
A question raised in the meeting revealed that as a result of the flood event, there is now a trades shortage with no further government assistance to receive essential trades in the region due to a national faced shortage.
"We are competing with the eastern states, who offered money incentives for trades to relocate to some areas," Mr Zimmermann said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.