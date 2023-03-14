After a expensive quote to maintain the Meningie CFS shed to make it useable again, the decision has been made to tear it down.
The Coorong District Council is looking to make the Meningie CFS shed an open green space, only keeping the old CFS bell for the RSL club.
Bridget Mather, Coorong District Council's Chief Executive Officer, said that the shed did unfortunately would have to come down due to the expense of removing the asbestos throughout the building.
"I know there was some people in the community, who wanted to keep this building, and were attached to the idea of repurposing it," she said.
"But the bill for asbestos removal is extremely high, there are EPA sensitivities and concerns about the building given its proximity to the water, and there are council assets behind the building we don't have the best access to."
The CFS siren will be relocated to the local Meningie Lions Park, with the CFS building to be completely demolished and made into further green space to the adjoining parklands area.
"From an economic point of view, the best solution was to remove it, and turn the space into a green area," Mrs Mather said.
"We will be keeping the historically significant things, like the old siren, which will be moved to the Lions Park, which is also undergoing some refurbishment.
The shopfront next to the shed which is currently vacant, is privately owned and will not be impacted by the building being demolished.
