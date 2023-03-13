Currently, residents in Murray Bridge - and Mobilong - only have access to a single bus service that travels between Adelaide, Mount Barker and Murray Bridge.
A new study into public transport has been conducted in the Greater Adelaide areas of Mount Barker and the Adelaide Hills, but one elected member from Murray Bridge is calling out for the study to be expanded to include two other regional centres.
Councillor Airlie Keen has recently pitched a letter to Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Tom Koustantonis calling out for a further round of community consultation to ensure the transport needs of the Murray Bridge and Strathalbyn communities are included in the Mount Barker and Adelaide Hills Transport Study.
"I'm calling on the minister to include the growing regional communities of Murray Bridge and Strathalbyn in the current study. There is a huge need in these communities," Councillor Keen said.
"Whether it's youth, the elderly, people with disabilities, people accessing work or education, right across our community there are people with transport needs that aren't being met by the current services.
"People have been reaching out to me, to highlight their concerns about the lack of rideshare services in our community, as well as other transport offerings," she said.
In December, 2021, there was a state boundary expansion to rideshare services - these services include Uber, Go, Catch, Ola, Shebah or MyCar.
As outlined in Councillor Keen's letter, the new boundary expansion created an anomaly where small Adelaide Hills' towns were receiving a greater access to rideshare services whereas the larger regional centres were not.
Member for Hammond, Adrian Pederick said he has been a heavy advocate for increasing transport services between Murray Bridge and Adelaide in the past but the provider that came forward prior to the most recent contract did not win that contract and in turn was unable to explore the opportunity.
"That was a bit disappointing because they would have been able to look into reducing fares greatly going into the future," Mr Pederick said.
"I'm a very big advocate on trying to get metro ticket out our way, and I'm still a very big advocate for that, but as far as other services go, we have Dial-a-Ride in the region, we have taxi services and I'd certainly be happy to see rideshare come to the Murray Bridge region.
"If it's possible, rideshare would have to work out the logistics of it, and it all depends on people want, I'd hate to think the cost of using rideshare to Mount Barker or Adelaide, you might have to pick up a two-way fair or the equivalent, but that's up to them to put in place," he said.
"Absolutely, if it was possible, I'd really, really welcome more transport opportunities in the community."
Nearly two months ago, Mr Pederick sent a request to the general manager of Uber Australia and New Zealand requesting an expansion of services to Strathalbyn and said he would be very happy to write a similar request regarding Murray Bridge.
Though a response is still awaited by both Mr Pederick from Uber and Councillor Keen from Minister Koustantonis, the Select Committee On Public And Active Transport Report has recommended that the State Government reactivate regional railways for both freight and passenger services.
This recommendation however is also limited to a trial to Mount Barker, while Councillor Keen indicated in her letter that the pre existing rail lines in Murray Bridge and Strathalbyn should also be utilised.
"In addition to writing to the Minister, I've also submitted a motion for the April Rural City of Murray Bridge Council meeting where I'm calling on the council to also write to the Minister, also liaise with our neighbouring local government areas," Councillor Keen said.
"We're all in the Greater Adelaide area and we're all facing the same issue, the same issue of transport disadvantage.
"The time now is right, there's been reports and studies into the issue and we're missing out."
