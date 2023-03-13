The Murray Valley Standard
Murray Bridge councillor keen for transport study expansion

SL
By Sam Lowe
March 13 2023 - 1:30pm
Glenis Crane, Lynn Hawkes, Peter Crowley, Shawn Patrick and Councillor Airlie Keen waiting for a bus in Murray Bridge. Picture by Sam Lowe

Currently, residents in Murray Bridge - and Mobilong - only have access to a single bus service that travels between Adelaide, Mount Barker and Murray Bridge.

Sam Lowe

Journalist

