Lower Murray Bowls play off in pennant seasons grand final

March 13 2023 - 3:30pm
Lower Murray Bowls Division 1 winners - Tailem Bend: Stuart Rooke, Kevin McDonald, Merv Stevens, Travis Schenke, Colin Baxter, Brett Reschke, Robert Hale, Duane Edwards, Matt Hogan, Damian Ackland, Sam Shepherd and David Hoare. Picture by William Bailey

Tailem Bend powered their way to 14 shot win over Murray Bridge in Saturday's grand final on the back of a consistent team performance, but it was one rink who dominated to give them the decisive edge.

Local News

