Tailem Bend powered their way to 14 shot win over Murray Bridge in Saturday's grand final on the back of a consistent team performance, but it was one rink who dominated to give them the decisive edge.
Murray Bridge sprung a surprise to most when Paul Smart relegated himself to second division after skippering last week, trading places with Gerry Penta who was elevated.
Travis Schenke, Merv Stevens, Kevin McDonald and Stuart Rooke were pitted against Bruce Attrill, Peter Shilton, Les Trewren and Gerry Penta and they gave their side a dream start when they bolted out to a 11 to nil lead after just four ends with three twos followed by a four and asserting their dominance.
Attrill then picked up four successive singles to give a little hope, but Schenke quickly responded with a three, two and a one to go into the break 17 to four and in total command.
With both of their other rinks trailing by four shots at this point the overall lead was five shots to Tailem Bend.
Any thoughts of a comeback were quickly extinguished after the break, with Schenke steadily building on his advantage through the latter stages, with the lead blowing out to 18 shots.
Inexplicably the final end resulted in a six to Attrill, but by then the combined lead had blown out to more than 20 shots and the celebrations were almost underway.
Although all performed strongly, it was one of the lesser lights in McDonald who put in perhaps his best ever performance.
Sam Shepherd, David Hoare, Damian Ackland and Matt Hogan overcame a sluggish start to eventually overhaul Ben and Brian Traeger, Charlie DiSanto and Trevor Pevic.
Down by six shots just before the break they gradually worked their way back.
A four on the 18th end saw them draw level, and they finally hit the front with a three two ends later.
With the pennant safely secured the final end was forfeited with Shepherd up 19-17.
The final rink resulted in a 19 all tie between Tailem's' Duane Edwards, Rob Hales, Brett Reschke and Colin Baxter against Darren McIntosh, Brian Leckie, Mike Ferris and Tony Gill.
Trailing by four shots at the break, it was this rink who helped break the game in Tailem's' favour when they rattled on three, one and four immediately upon the resumption to convert the deficit to a four shot lead.
Although McIntosh recovered to force the draw, the combined deficit had quickly blown out of Murray Bridge's reach and they were by then purely playing for pride.
Tailem has now gone from top to bottom and back to top in three seasons.
- with thanks to Derek Vanderzon
