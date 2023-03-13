The Murray Valley Standard
Great grand final day for Lower Murray Bowls

Updated March 13 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 1:30pm
Lower Murray Bowls Division 2 winners - Jervois: Grace Hameister, Rob Tyas, Rusty Schutz, Rod Harris, Len Gommers, John Obst, Owen Allen, Trevor Mann, Ash Hunt, Neil Morris, John Mcentee and Daryl Little. Picture by William Bailey

Division 2

