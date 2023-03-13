Great grand final day for Lower Murray Bowls

Division 2
Whereas the Div 1 grand final was drawing to its inevitable conclusion, the Div 2 match between Jervois and Murray Bridge was a match of huge momentum swings, with Jervois storming home over the latter stages for a rousing win.
Minor premier Jervois started well enough, maintaining a narrow advantage across the board after nine ends, but Murray Bridge began to take control heading into the break, picking up the last six ends across the board and adding 13 shots to nil to go in with an eight shot lead.
The rink of Mark Callery, Malcolm Carter, Judy Zadow and John Bubner were leading the way for Murray Bridge, with Callery trailing the jack for a six right on the break to give his rink a huge boost.
Rod Harris, Russell Schutz, Rob Tyas and Grace Hamiester were sinking further into the quagmire as Callery immediately added two, two and four upon resuming, converting a two shot deficit into a 13 shot lead in the process.
When Callery picked up another three on the 17th end to go 16 up, the combined scoreboard was updated to show Murray Bridge leading 53-37 with 14 ends remaining and the Jervois supporters were starting to look a bit dispirited.
Importantly, Harris stemmed the bleeding over his remaining four ends by picking up four successive singles to go down 14-26.
Trevor Mann, Owen Allen, John Obst and Len Gommers were having a real battle with Ted Baxter, Les Maynard, Bob Johnson and Leo Liebelt, and after a strong start were leading by just a single shot 14-13 going into the 17 end.
A three to Mann gave him a bit of breathing space, and when he followed up with another three the following end there was a real sense of optimism building.
Murray Bridge's scoreboard was not changing, and Mann added a single before a five on the 20th end had Jervois catapulting into the lead.
Another single on the final end gave Mann 13 unanswered shots and a 24-13 win.
Daryl Little, John McEntee, Neil Morris and Ash Hunt played a massive role in the win when they overhauled Paul Smart, Helen Lindner, Haydn Hein and David Ratsch to win 24-15 in a barnstorming finish.
Trailing six to 12 at the break, they levelled the score at 13 apiece after 15 ends when Murray Bridge were otherwise dominating.
A four on the 17th was followed by a three and a single and Jervois were in front.
Finishing last, Little had the luxury of needing only to not drop an eight to secure the win.
A three instead put him nine up and Jervois won by 11 shots 65-54.
Remarkably Jervois had picked up 28 shots to one in that final period.
For Trevor Mann it was a first ever pennant win in over 40 years for the club, and for Owen Allen the wait was just a few years less.
Along with John Obst, Daryl Little, Neil Morris and Grace Hamiester were among the best performers of the day.
Division 3
The Div 3 & 4 grand finals were played at Meningie in the morning beginning at 9:30 in a departure from the norm, with the addition of Div 4 meaning not enough rinks were available to play all simultaneously at the same venue.
Jervois and Murray Bridge played out a great contest before Jervois stamped their authority in a 17 shot win.
Scott Dinham, Bruce Smith, Stuart McCulloch and Troy Costz were opposed to Frank Nagy, John Pohl, Andrew Meddle and Hugh Smyth and powered away to a strong 25-15 win despite trailing by two shots at the break and four soon after.
McCulloch and Smith had big games, getting better as the day progressed as they picked up 15 of the last 16 shots scored.
Kevin Spinks, Steve McKeown, Elaine Atkins and Brian Spinks had their hands full with Maxine Stasinowsky, Sue Smart, Rosalie Shilton and Chris Wilson, trailing by six shots at the break, mainly due to the efforts of Stasinowsky.
But in identical circumstances they also piled on 15 to one after the 13th end as they assumed control with all players applying pressure.
A seven on the 16th amongst a string of seven successive winning ends propelled them into the lead.
Ted and Helen Roberts, Shane Fromm and Gavin Wood were the steadiers for Jervois when the other two rinks were struggling in the first half.
They were pitted against Kurt Weinmann, Neville Gotch, Brian Hood and Ann Ratsch, and after conceding the first five shots took control by winning nine of the next 10 ends to go five ahead at the break.
Weinmann had the better of the run home to finish just 1 shot adrift at the finish, but with the other two rinks taking control it was a solid win for Jervois, reversing their semi final loss from a week ago.
Division 4
Murray Bridge had their solitary success for the day in Div 4 against Mannum, and were made to scrap right to the final end to get the result.
Rodney Grigg, Graham Rolton, Kay Simes and Nicholas Nicolopolis were 12 shot winners over Adrian Bishop, Julie Helps, Riccardo Webster and Rosemary Freeman 25-13.
Dennis Hughes, Everardis Lans, Jim Fenemore and Beryl Brandle reversed the result in Mannum's favour, but the 29-19 scoreline was not quite enough to get the win.
- with thanks to Derek Vanderzon
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.