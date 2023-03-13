Applications for the 2023/24 round of Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board's Grassroots Grants are now open.
Now in its fourth year, Grassroots Grants support communities in the Murraylands region to undertake projects and activities that help to build the environmental resilience and sustainability of the region.
Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board Chair, Dianne Davidson AM, encouraged the public to think about how funding could be used to help improve local environmental conditions.
"Grassroots Grants provide an opportunity for members of the community to help improve the condition of local landscapes so they can become resilient and sustainable, now and into the future," she said.
"Grassroots Grants are open to community groups, individuals, not-for-profit organisations and companies who have an idea to improve their local landscape and need financial resources to bring those ideas to life."
This year, more than $450,000 of funding is available to support projects that align with the landscape board's priorities - sustainable agriculture, sustainable water use, river and wetland biodiversity, terrestrial biodiversity, and people.
Funding can be used for a broad range of projects such as revegetation, weed control, training activities, citizen science initiatives, small equipment purchase, environmental surveys and seed funding for community events.
Project ideas must align with the landscape board's priorities and focus areas outlined in the Regional Landscape Plan.
Applications for the 2023/24 Grassroots Grants are open until 5:00 pm on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
For more information and to apply, head to the Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board's website here.
