Crowd revved and ready at the Murray Bridge Speedway

March 14 2023 - 9:30am
Fans of speed hit the Murray Bridge Speedway over the weekend for a big night of the Wingless Sprints 60 Lapper Night and Sprintcars Ross Wright Memorial Night.

