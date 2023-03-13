Crowd revved and ready at the Murray Bridge Speedway

Fans of speed hit the Murray Bridge Speedway over the weekend for a big night of the Wingless Sprints 60 Lapper Night and Sprintcars Ross Wright Memorial Night.
The Murray Valley Standard's photographer, William Bailey, was able to get out and about to photograph some of the fans of the track from far and wide.
If you have photos from events around the Murraylands, you can share them with our readers, by filling out a form online and attaching up to ten photos. You can access the form here.
We love seeing the smiling faces of the people in the Murray Valley Standard community.
Photos and stories selected for publication may appear on The Murray Valley Standard website and/or newspaper.
