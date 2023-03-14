Murray Towns Cricket juniors play off in semi finals

It was a big round for the Murray Towns Cricket Under 15's semi finals with Mypolonga and Tailem Bend playing off the first match at Mypolonga Oval.
The visitors scored a well deserved 109 runs before the pitch switched teams and home team Mypolonga took to a winning feat.
Mypolonga hit the mark and surpassed, scoring an incredible 220 runs and winning by 111.
At Homburg Oval, Monarto and Mannum faced off in a fairly close game.
Mannum managed to score a good 101 runs before Monarto came in, winning by four wickets.
Mypolonga and Monarto continue on to play off against each other in the Murray Towns Cricket Under 15's grand final.
Starting off Round 14 of the Under 13's competition was a close game between Mypolonga and Jervois at Mypolonga Oval.
Jervois seemed to be doing quite well, scoring 86 runs before switching sides, but the home team just took home the win by 9 runs for a total of 95.
At Karoonda Oval, the Magpies faced off against Monarto in a big run game but won by wickets.
Karoonda Magpies scored a brilliant 159 runs against Monarto's 85 but what it came down to was the Magpies' four wicket lead that gave them the game.
At the Murray Bridge Showgrounds, Wanderers and Imperials played off in yet another wicket won game.
Things started well for Imperials, scoring 97 runs, but even without the six wicket win, Wanderers would have taken it home with 134 runs.
Finishing off Round 14 for the Under 13's was Meningie and Mannum at Meningie Oval in a game quite similar to Wanderers and Imperials.
Mannum scored 94 runs to Meningie's 101 but at the end of the day, it came down to Meningie's six wicket win.
