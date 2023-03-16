A Coorong local has put his hand up to be involved in environmental discussions regarding the Coorong's health as he feels local and state governments do not fully understand the significance of the issue.
Currently, government studies into the health of the Coorong are done on a short term basis, but Glen Hill, operator of Coorong Wild Seafood, thinks the job should be given to a local body with more long-term knowledge of the issue.
Mr Hill said he knew the Coorong and its lagoons like the back of his hand and that the recent flood waters have changed the ecosystem's carefully monitored balance.
"What some may call healthy, is the complete opposite for some species," Mr Hill said.
"While there is a balancing act, this freshwater event has kickstarted the ecosystem back to how it should be."
Discovery of what was thought to be an extinct species of seaweed in the Coorong since the early 1990's, is now potentially acres of Stonewort starting to pop up across the lagoon system.
On Facebook, Mr Hill said it was wonderful to see the combination of several years of environmental flows and the additional flood water restoring the Coorong's Southern Lagoon's Lamprothamnium meadows (Stonewort).
But as Mr Hill is a Coorong local, he is out there in the waters almost daily to fish and observe the complex environment of the whole system.
"The government agencies don't know of the majority of changes that are happening right now, they have their testing stations and occasionally send a person down, but they're missing out on significant information from us who are here," Mr Hill said.
"The stonewort is a good example; it is not mentioned as being here and yet we have discovered at least one huge meadow of it. You tell the agencies how important this weed is and they don't believe you."
Another concern has been building about the low numbers of the southern black bream populations, with fishery closures being put in place over the past few years.
"They wanted more black bream and thought by placing bans on them numbers would increase," Mr Hill said.
"But nothing was done to address the core issue, which is the poor understanding of where the nursery grounds are.
You won't have more bream, if you are not supporting the spawning grounds and the bottom end of the food chain.
"You can't understand whether something is working if you don't know where to look," he said.
With current plans to address the over-population of carp in the waterways by releasing a deadly virus, Mr Hill, again said the local stakeholders again have not been taken seriously and included in on the discussions.
The recent flooding event took large quantities of juvenile carp out to sea, there they died in their millions, with an estimated 30 tons of dead fish being removed from some of South Australia's best tourist hot spots.
"If they release something like that now, even after being unable to maintain the clean up, then you are going to see a monumental man-made environmental disaster," Mr Hill said.
"The big stakeholders up the top don't care about the system; they only understand politics and money. The environment in the Coorong was all but extinct after the Millennium drought but key decision makers still won't listen to people who have been in these waters for years.
"They pick one issue and try to fix it. But they don't understand that in nature, everything has its ups and downs, and fixing one thing in a particular way, may just leave the Coorong worse off."
