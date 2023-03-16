The Murray Valley Standard
Coorong concerns, Meningie man worried about growing list of issues

By Lauren Thomson
March 16 2023 - 11:30am
Glen Hill from Coorong Wild Seafood. Picture by Lauren Thomson

A Coorong local has put his hand up to be involved in environmental discussions regarding the Coorong's health as he feels local and state governments do not fully understand the significance of the issue.

