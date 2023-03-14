The Murray Valley Standard
Mystery of the $1.9 million dollar Murray Bridge basketball stadium

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
March 14 2023 - 3:30pm
Memebr for Barker Tony Pasin with the $1.9 million dollar check when the approved funding was announced. Photo: Supplied

In 2021, the would-be Murray Bridge basketball stadium project got a $1.9 million dollar boost from the now scraped Liberal Building Better Regions (BBRF) scheme.

