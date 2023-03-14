In 2021, the would-be Murray Bridge basketball stadium project got a $1.9 million dollar boost from the now scraped Liberal Building Better Regions (BBRF) scheme.
Two years on, and the money was no where to be found, causing Member for Barker, Tony Pasin to call out to the Federal Government regarding withholding much need infrastructure funds.
In a statement, Mr Pasin said that the Federal Government pulled the rug out from under regional funding programs.
"The project needs government funding to progress and it's incredibly disappointing that not only did the Albanese Labor Government pull the rug out from under proponents in terms of BBRF round 6, but they refuse to progress other regional funding programs," he said.
"It's been almost 12 months since the Albanese Government was elected and they need to get their act together and released funding guidelines and timelines, enabling the Rural City of Murray Bridge and the Murray Bridge Basketball Association to get on with this project.
"The Coalition understands the importance of supporting regions and community organisations which is why we invested so heavily in infrastructure, facilities and programs to enrich community spirit and drive opportunities," Mr Pasin said.
However, Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister, Catherine King said the scheme was scraped due to hidden preferences, and a new, more fair scheme is on the cards for regional infrastructure funding.
"Mr Pasin well knows the former government he was part of chose to go to an election rather than decide on BBRF round six applications - which closed in February 2022," she said,
"Under the Albanese Government, organisations can be assured that the process will be transparent and fair, without the lack of documentation, hidden requirements and preference in favour of some regions that were the hallmarks of the BBRF and were heavily criticised by the Australian National Audit Office.
"We are establishing two new programs and are consulting on proper guidelines that people in regional Australia can have trust in," Mrs King said.
"The Albanese Government believes in treating regional Australians with respect, and delivering local infrastructure which both gives value and benefits to regional communities and value for the Australian taxpayer."
"The Government continues to work with the Rural City of Murray Bridge to deliver on their $1.98 million grant for the Murray Bridge Regional Stadium under Round 5 of the BBRF, which is scheduled to be complete by 31 December 2023," she said.
The stadium as per previous plans, would cater for larger sports carnivals that attract thousands of visitors to the region every year.
Currently, the plan involves a fourth basketball court, new unisex change rooms, clubrooms, office and reception area.
