Karoonda is getting ready for a weekend of Farm Fair fun with the "ultimate Murraylands experience" on the horizon.
With the annual two-day Karoonda Farm Fair and Show only weeks away, the Karoonda community is gearing up for their biggest event of the year, expecting more than 5,000 visitors over the two days.
For more than 35 years, the Karoonda Farm Fair and Show has provided a unique show opportunity that focuses on showcasing the region's primary industries, machinery and services, while also showcasing a range of general interest products and entertainment from the Murraylands.
Robin Hood, President of the Karoonda Farm Fair, said the fair and show provides an opportunity for the community to come along and get involved in fundraising and have some fun while doing it.
"The Karoonda Farm Fair and Show is run by the community, for the community," he said.
"Last year, COVID made it impossible for us to run the show, but this year we're back, we're back for a good show and to make sure we keep it going."
The big show kicks off at 9am on Friday, March 31 with a community event carrying celebrations late into the evening.
Saturday's fun continues between 9am and 5pm, with tickets available both online and at the gate.
The community of Karoonda has been invited to celebrate the centennial milestone of the District Council of East Murray.
In celebration of 100 years since the proclamation of the District Council of East Murray, a community afternoon tea is set to be held at the District Council of Karoonda East Murray Council chambers between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on Tuesday, March 28.
Those looking to join in on the celebration must RSVP to council by Tuesday, March 21 for catering purposes.
If you would like to come along and celebrate the big 100, send an email to council@dckem.sa.gov.au or call 8578 1004.
