The annual showcase of cultural diversity in the Murraylands is set for Pine Park, with the Murraylands Multicultural Yuntu-Walun Festival only days away.
This free, family friendly festival provides an opportunity for the region to showcase its diverse cultures through a range of fun activities, crafts, foods and more.
Chairperson of the Murraylands Multicultural Network, John Scarvelis explained that Yuntu-Walun in the Ngarrindjeri language means coming together and that it was the perfect name for a celebration of all of the cultures of the Murraylands.
"Coming out of COVID and the flood and everything else recently, it's about coming together," he said.
Murraylands Multicultural Network Secretary, Heather Muirhead said that the Murraylands Multicultural Yuntu-Walun Festival was a great opportunity for everyone in the region to come together and meet each other.
"All of the new migrants can come together and showcase their culture through dance, music, food and crafts, so it's an opportunity for them to say 'this is who we are and this is what we do' and to share that with everybody else," Ms Muirhead said.
Multicultural celebrations kick off at 11am on Sunday, March 19 at Pine Park in Murray Bridge with 12 different performances from 12 different cultures.
