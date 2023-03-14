Working with the SANFL and West Adelaide Football Club, the River Murray Football League is set to bring The Summit to Murray Bridge.
The half-day intensive program provides an opportunity to educate as many club coaches, club administrators and Auskick Coordinators as possible ahead of the 2023 season.
Held at Murray Bridge High School on Sunday, March 19, The Summit will gather all of those working behind the scenes for the RMFL in one place to provide them with the tools, training and high level of education necessary for a great season ahead.
The current program includes specific training courses for Club Development, Coaches and Auskick, exploring the use of PlayHQ, the future of female footy, designing training sessions and an induction program for Auskick.
While The Summit is an opportunity for those involved or looking to get involved in the behind the scenes work, there is also an opportunity for young footballers to come along and join in on the Auskick Super Clinic.
President of the RMFL, Phil Gogel, said that with the support of the West Adelaide Football Club, the SANFL, and the donation of facilities from the Murray Bridge High School, The Summit and Super Clinic is shaping up to be a great day.
"The Summit provides a great opportunity for everyone to come along and listen to specialised speakers involved with coaching and registration, so there's stuff there for committees and offices of the club," he said.
"My biggest focus is developing junior coaches and this is the ideal place to do that with expert coaching on tactics and how to make footy fun for the kids."
Presented by SANFL staff, players aged 5 through to 12 can come along to learn more about footy or show off some of their skills.
"Kicking off at 10.30am, 100 kids will take part in the Auskick Super Clinic where they will have the opportunity to learn from professionals and watch demonstrations and when that's done, the coaches and admin will come together with the kids for a sausage sizzle organised by the RMFL," Mr Gogel said.
For more information regarding The Summit and the Auskick Super Clinic, visit the RMFL Facebook page.
