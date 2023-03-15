Council met on Tuesday, March 14 and received the January Financial Performance Report.
Council noted that the operating result was unfavourable to budget primarily due to unfavourable expenditure variances attributable to the Lerwin Residential Aged Care Facility operations and un-budgeted High River Response expenditure.
It was noted that both key projects and capital projects continue to be delivered within budget and that Council's Small Wins grants program continues to support groups within our community with over $80,000 having been committed this year to date.
Council last night endorsed the Interment, Cemetery and Memorials Policy following a period of public consultation undertaken last year.
Council did receive feedback on the draft Policy and as a result have included specific reference to Ngarrindjeri Burials along with a commitment that Council will work closely with the Family, Ngarrindjeri Community and Funeral Director to ensure traditional cultural requirements are met.
Finally, Council resolved to change the Ordinary Council meeting scheduled from Tuesday 13 June 2023 to Monday 19 June 2023 at 7 pm in the Council Chamber to accommodate the absence of the Mayor and Chief Executive Officer who will be attending the Australian Local Government Association National General Assembly meeting in Canberra in the week commencing 13 June 2023.
