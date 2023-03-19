The Murray Valley Standard
Young Henry Dusts the competition at Monarto Go Kart Championship

Updated March 20 2023 - 10:44am, first published 10:30am
Henry Johnstone crossing the line for his maiden victory in the Australian Kart Championship. Picture by Pace Images

Henry Johnstone has completed one of the most dominant SP Tools Australian Kart Championship final appearances to win the first round of KZ2 at Monarto near the river city of Murray Bridge, South Australia.

